Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

DUK stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.