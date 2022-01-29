Enzyme Market Cap Reaches $99.73 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $55.63 or 0.00147491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $99.73 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00108400 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

