EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NWVCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

