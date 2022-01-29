Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Envela shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 34,804 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $105.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Envela by 13.5% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

