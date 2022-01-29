Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

ETR opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

