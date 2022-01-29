EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,893.20 and $5,343.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

