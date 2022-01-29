Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,615.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMVHF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($32.78) to GBX 2,530 ($34.13) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Entain stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Entain has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

