Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$2.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

TSE ESI remained flat at $C$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 449,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,456. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$363.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

