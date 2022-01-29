Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.25 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

