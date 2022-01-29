Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELEZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ELEZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 24,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

