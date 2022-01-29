Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on ELEZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th.
ELEZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 24,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.
Endesa Company Profile
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
