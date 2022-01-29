Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 401.1% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$21.95 during midday trading on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

