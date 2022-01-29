Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given New €21.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

