Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,796 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,221,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,448 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

