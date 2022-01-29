Empirical Finance LLC Invests $603,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 150,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.