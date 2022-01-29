Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

