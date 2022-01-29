Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.