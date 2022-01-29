Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

