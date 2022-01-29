Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

PII stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.