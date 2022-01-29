Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

