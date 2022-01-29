Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

ATVI stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

