Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMA. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

