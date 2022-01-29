Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

