Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOCW opened at $9.72 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

