eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.