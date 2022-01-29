Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EGTYF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 148,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,541. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
About Eguana Technologies
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.