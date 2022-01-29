Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGTYF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 148,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,541. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

