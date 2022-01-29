EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

