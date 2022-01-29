Efinity (EFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

