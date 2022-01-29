Efinity (EFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.13 or 0.06791174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.90 or 1.00077653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

