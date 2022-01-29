eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.20 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFTR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $124,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

