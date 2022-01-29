Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,937 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 3.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $186.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

