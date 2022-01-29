Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 787,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

