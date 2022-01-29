Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

