Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

