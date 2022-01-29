Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.