Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 99.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.62 and its 200-day moving average is $619.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

