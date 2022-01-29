Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,476.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $114,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $189.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.