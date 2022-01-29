Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 238.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $426.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.65. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.68 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

