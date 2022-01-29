Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

