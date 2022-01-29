Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 135.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,611 shares of company stock worth $11,861,382 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

