Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $284.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

