EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.31.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

