E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.71. 54,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Featured Article: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.