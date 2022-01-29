E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.71. 54,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

