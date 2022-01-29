Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

