DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015699 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004251 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001596 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

