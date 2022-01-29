DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

