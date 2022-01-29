DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DT Midstream (DTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.