DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.48.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

