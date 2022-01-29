Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.28

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.28 and traded as high as C$24.49. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 238,071 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.28. The company has a market cap of C$793.22 million and a PE ratio of -17.86.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

