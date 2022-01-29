Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Up 0.8%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €42.50 ($48.30) and last traded at €42.50 ($48.30). 2,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.15 ($47.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

