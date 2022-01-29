DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 107.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLH by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DLH during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 30.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

